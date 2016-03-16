She prefers to be identified as Karabelo Ts’osane (nee Mokoallo), the wife, sister, daughter and friend. And a chance to spend some time with her reveals just how wonderful she at playing all these different roles all while continuing to remain her one true self. This young God-driven woman is very passionate and easily inspired by the little things that make her the person she is. She came into the scenes in the showbiz world of beauty pageants, the highlight of which was her scooping the Miss PC FM title in 2009 moving on to participate in more international pageants including the Miss Humanity International of 2011 which she brought home.