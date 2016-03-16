a-born beauty, professionally trained as a teacher whose claim to fame was as radio personality, Thato Mochone has grown to become an obvious household name in the Lesotho media entertainment and music industry. Within just a space of six years, Mochone has built a name for herself to the extent that she is more than just big in Lesotho and parts of South Africa, but has ably left her mark even in the American arena where she had a brief stint with one of the greatest stations there, the Voice of America.