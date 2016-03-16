Learn to find your love language and the love languages of your loved ones. Relationships should be based on love, right' However does it seem as though you and your partner are speaking two different languages' the author Dr. Gary Chapman guides couples in identifying, understanding, and speaking their spouse's primary love language.There are five discrete love languages, well-defined by specialists. Chapman says individuals show love in one of five ways: through words of affirmation, acts of service, spending quality time, giving gifts and physical touch.